FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight

SYDNEY (AP) — FIBA has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team’s loss to Serbia on Monday. The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media. Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

