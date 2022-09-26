For Zion, Kawhi, Murray and more, the wait is finally over
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
It wasn’t a surprise that Kawhi Leonard was in the Los Angeles Clippers’ facility on Monday. The news was his attire — he was wearing a basketball uniform. The beginning of training camp marks a long-awaited return to work for some of the league’s biggest names who couldn’t play because of injuries and other issues. Among those players including Denver’s Jamal Murray, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and the Clippers’ John Wall.