Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday. The WBC champion says in a video posted on Instagram that no contract has been signed and “it’s officially over for Joshua.” Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, had already said there was “no chance” of contracts being signed by Monday. Joshua said on Sunday that the negotiations were down to his lawyers. Joshua had verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split in favor of Fury.

