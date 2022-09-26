Giants take 2 body blows from Cowboys, a loss and injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants took it on the chin against the Dallas Cowboys. Dropping a hard-fought 23-16 decision to the rival Cowboys on Monday night to lose for the first time under new coach Brian Daboll hurt. What was worse came at the end of the game. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the Giants’ longest-tenured player and one of the key leaders on a young team, sustained a leg injury on New York’s final offensive play and it did not look good. Daboll said there’s a possibility the injury is very serious, especially with the receiver returning to action after an Achilles tendon injury last season.

