Heat gather for training camp, with roster largely intact

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra’s chair remained vacant at Heat media day on Monday, for the best possible reason. His family roster is growing. Spoelstra and his wife Nikki were planning to welcome their third child into the world Monday; it’ll be the couple’s first daughter after two sons. And that was one of the few lineup changes for the Heat in the last few months, with the team having its eight top scorers in terms of total points and all but one of its regular rotation players from a year ago back this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.