Kings look to improve defense heading into training camp
By CAMERON SALERNO
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Brown has history with De’Aaron Fox. The first-year Sacramento Kings coach, who spent the last six seasons with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant, first got a glimpse of Fox while helping at an Adidas Nations Camp. Fox, at the time, was in high school. Brown said he saw elite defensive traits back then that can translate to the present. Brown will get a look at Fox and the rest of the Kings when the team opens training camp on Tuesday. Brown has bonded early with his 24-year-old star guard. He attended Fox’s wedding over the summer and said it was “probably the greatest wedding I’ve been a part of.”