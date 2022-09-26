Mazzulla: Celtics ‘can’t rush trust’ in wake of Udoka ban

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla says he’ll take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. Mazzulla was made interim after the team suspended Udoka for a full season. Mazzulla spoke Monday at Celtics media day. He is 34, was a Celtics assistant for two seasons and was a head coach at Division II Fairmont State.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.