Mazzulla: Celtics ‘can’t rush trust’ in wake of Udoka ban
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla says he’ll take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. Mazzulla was made interim after the team suspended Udoka for a full season. Mazzulla spoke Monday at Celtics media day. He is 34, was a Celtics assistant for two seasons and was a head coach at Division II Fairmont State.