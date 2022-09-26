Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are bringing back most of their star players in an effort to win an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey is team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix for media day less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. All-Star Devin Booker, guard Chris Paul and coach Monty Williams all said reading the final report on Sarver’s conduct was difficult.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.