Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are bringing back most of their star players in an effort to win an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey is team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix for media day less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. All-Star Devin Booker, guard Chris Paul and coach Monty Williams all said reading the final report on Sarver’s conduct was difficult.