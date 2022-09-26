Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball’s great MVP races

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the most hotly debated postseason award this season. Judge is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers and might also win the Triple Crown. He’s done it while playing quite a bit of center field for a team that’s nearing a division title. Ohtani is pitching better than he did when he was the unanimous MVP last year. He may even be putting himself in the Cy Young conversation — to go along with his 34 homers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.