Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals

SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on the final day of pool play. Puerto Rico (2-3) scored the game’s first 18 points, including 10 by Hollingshed, and never looked back to secure the final spot in the quarterfinals that begin Thursday. Just as winning for the first time in the country’s history earlier in the tournament did, the players and coaches hope that advancing to the quarters will provide some joy to the island that’s been ravaged by Hurricane Fiona.

