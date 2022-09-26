Texas Tech fined for field storming when Texas player shoved

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field following an overtime victory against rival Texas. A video of the celebration shows one of those fans shoving a Longhorns player. Texas Tech posted on social media a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan. Texas senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo was shoved from behind by one fan running onto the field Saturday after the Red Raiders won 37-34. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Oghoufo showed great poise and composure in what could have turned into an ugly situation.

