US Soccer Federation hires ad tech company co-founder as CEO

CHICAGO (AP) — JT Batson has been hired as the CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation. The 40-year-old is the co-founder of the advertising technology company Hudson MX. He replaces Will Wilson, the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Wilson is quitting on Oct. 31 after just 2 1/2 years. Batson will run the federation under President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player, and the USSF board of directors.

