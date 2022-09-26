Veteran Iguodala re-signs with Warriors for 19th NBA season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala pondered retirement all summer and went back and forth a few times. Now, he has decided to play one more year and re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on Monday for the veteran minimum to play his 19th NBA season. Coach Steve Kerr is thrilled to have the guard/forward to assist as a mentor who can also help coach and lead the young players on the defending champions. Golden State departs Tuesday for Japan for a preseason series this weekend against the Washington Wizards, and Iguodala will be on the trip.

