Westbrook back with Lakers after offseason of trade rumors
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Several months after the basketball world collectively assumed Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers were definitely headed for a breakup, the guard has reported to training camp wearing the same gold jersey. Westbrook’s return to the Lakers is among the biggest surprises to come out of an eventful NBA summer. Nobody knows for certain how long it will last, given the trade rumors still swirling around Westbrook. But the guard and his fellow Lakers are determined to make it work after it decidedly did not during his first season back home in LA. That includes Patrick Beverley, Westbrook’s former nemesis.