Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans have won a cup for the third straight time. The next one is really what matters. Even though the Americans won big in the last Ryder Cup, they have not won on European soil since 1993. They will be favored. The question is who will be on the team? Jordan Spieth says he’d take the 12 players from the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow and like his chances. But there have been at least five different players from team to team over the last decade. Meanwhile, a few developments last week showed Asian golf is on the rise.

