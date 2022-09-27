Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson endured a career-worst nine three-and-outs Sunday night but he rallied the Denver Broncos past the San Francisco 49ers 11-10. Wilson was the only one of the so-called Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the AFC West to prevail in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. Ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were blown out at home 38-10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders came up short in a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos visit the Raiders next week.

