Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can’t run, jump

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball says he can’t run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball says doctors are “going in there to see” exactly what the extent of the injury is and fix it. He did not have a timeframe for his recovery, though he expects to play this season. The operation will be Ball’s second on the knee in less than a year and third since he entered the NBA with the Lakers in 2017.

