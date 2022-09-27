Concerns linger for Southgate’s England ahead of World Cup

The storm around Gareth Southgate and his England players eased somewhat after a 3-3 draw with Germany even if another might be just around the corner at the World Cup in Qatar. Southgate’s believers will say it showed a team playing for its coach especially with England 2-0 down after 70 minutes. The growing number of Southgate’s critics will argue the chaotic 12-minute period from the 71st when England scored three goals from three shots to move into a 3-2 lead simply papered over the cracks. The truth might be somewhere in between but the issues are mounting for Southgate. Not least because key England players aren’t getting enough minutes at club level.

