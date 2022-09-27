Forward Johnny Gaudreau’s arrival energizes Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets won the free-agent sweepstakes for prized forward Johnny Gaudreau. Now it’s a matter of filling out the lines with players who best complement the superstar. Gaudreau, who recorded 115 points with the Calgary Flames last season, agreed to a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season. Whether Columbus can generate more offense may depend on how Gaudreau meshes with right winger Patrik Laine, who signed a four-year deal worth $8.7 million per season to stay in town. Training camp will determine whether Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic or Cole Sillinger will center the top line.

