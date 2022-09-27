Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. The Yankees won the division for the first time since 2019. They celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21. New York secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series. Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961. Toronto maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.

