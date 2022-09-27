Kurt Busch hopeful he can return from concussion this year

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch says he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to return to competition before the end of the NASCAR season. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He’s so far missed 10 races and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs. There are six races remaining this season. Busch on Tuesday attended a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his first official appearance since he was injured.

