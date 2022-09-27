Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2. Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year also accomplished on April 24 at Washington and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13).J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of support.

