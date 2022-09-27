Mickelson asks to remove name from lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and three other LIV Golf players have asked a federal judge to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed from the lawsuit. That leaves only three players and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs. The players are Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones. The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in January of 2024. Mickelson has been the driving force among PGA Tour players in getting the Saudi-funded rival league going.

