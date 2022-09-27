Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.

