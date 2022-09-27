Pegasus on Jan. 28, Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gulfstream Park has announced the schedule for the 2022-23 Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Jan. 28. Also on Pegasus day: The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, as well as the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf. Gulfstream’s top Kentucky Derby prep race, the Florida Derby, will be run on April 1. Other top 3-year-old preps at Gulfstream in early 2023 include the Mucho Macho Man on Jan. 1, the Holy Bull on Feb. 4 and the Fountain of Youth on March 4.

