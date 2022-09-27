Rainy season: Guardians postpone celebration due to forecast

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians might as well keep umbrellas in their bat rack. Cleveland was forced to postpone a celebration and flag-raising ceremony to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast. The pregame pageantry has been pushed back until Saturday — for now. This is nothing new to the Guardians, who have been dodging rain drops all season. Due to Cleveland’s disagreeable, ever-changing weather, the Guardians have been rained out 10 times at Progressive Field this season, forcing the club to play a major league-high eight doubleheaders, six at home.

