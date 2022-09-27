Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have released defensive back Daryl Worley. The Ravens also announced they have signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2 against Miami but was inactive Sunday at New England. This is his seventh NFL season. Baltimore hosts Buffalo on Sunday.