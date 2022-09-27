SC State-South Carolina moved to Thursday due to hurricane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State and South Carolina will play on Thursday night instead of Saturday due to Hurricane Ian. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said the approaching storm looked like it would impact the area by the weekend, making the move essential to keeping fans, officials and teams safe. The Gamecocks are seeking back-to-back wins in a season for the first time since coach Shane Beamer’s first two games in his debut season a year ago. FCS opponent South Carolina State is looking for its first-ever win over an FBS program.

