Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s seen from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and has no plans to make a change. Tomlin did make a change at defensive tackle, bumping Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart in place of veteran Tyson Alualu. The Steelers host the New York Jets in Week 4.