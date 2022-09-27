US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

The United States ended its World Cup tuneup matches in unimpressive fashion, playing a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain. Oft-injured Gio Reyna left in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted U.S. lineup after missing Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan with an unspecified injury. That was one of four lineup changes by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. Ricardo Pepi was inserted at forward in a final audition for the 26-man World Cup roster. But he had a team-low 13 touches and no shots against the 53rd-ranked Saudis before Jesús Ferreira replaced him in the 59th minute.

By The Associated Press

