WTO joins FIFA in African project despite Qatar controversy
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization says the benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa outweighed concerns about the controversies around Qatar hosting soccer’s World Cup this year. Qatar has faced fierce criticism for its treatment of the migrant workers building massive construction projects ahead of the tournament. WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says “there have been controversies and we are not shying away from that.” The WTO and FIFA hope cotton-producing countries in west Africa can get a bigger share of trade and jobs from the soccer industry. They said the industry is worth $268 billion annually.