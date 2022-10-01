Alabama QB Bryce Young hurts shoulder, leaves game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 20 Arkansas midway through the second quarter. Young was nursing an injured shoulder after Alabama’s fifth drive ended at its own 42. His replacement, Jalen Milroe, scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to boost the Crimson Tide’s lead to 21-0. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half. His status to return to the game was unclear.

