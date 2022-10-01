Angels’ José Suarez has perfect game broken up in 7th

ANAHEIM Calif. (AP) — José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning when the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien led off with a single. Suarez ran into more trouble in the inning when Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. The Venezuelan left-hander threw 77 pitches and struck out five in retiring the first 18 batters. It was the first time Suarez had a no hitter through six innings. His previous low in hits allowed at this point of a game was two, which has happened twice this season. There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez on Aug. 5, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays

