Angels rally to beat Rangers 3-2 after Suarez perfect thru 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez lost a perfect game and the lead in the seventh inning before the surging Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. Livan Soto had three hits, drove in a run and scored the go-ahead run for the Angels, who have won their last six to tie a season high. Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a base hit in the eighth inning. Nathaniel Lowe had a two-run homer in the seventh as the Rangers dropped their fourth straight.

