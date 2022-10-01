Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win over The Citadel. The Mountaineers’ first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn’t the case against the Bulldogs, who they outgained 545-223. It was the 43rd meeting between the teams but the first nonconference game between them since the Mountaineers left for the FBS. The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions in taking off to a 35-0 lead. Brice was 12-of-18 passing for 265 yards with two of his scoring throws going to Christian Horn, one an 80-yarder.

