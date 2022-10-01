Bournemouth denied penalty, held 0-0 by Brentford in EPL
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has been left fuming after it was denied a penalty kick in a 0-0 draw with Brentford in the English Premier League. The Cherries were perplexed by referee Thomas Bramall ruling out a spot kick despite being ordered to the pitchside monitors by VAR official John Brooks. The Vitality Stadium hosts felt frustrated to see Kristoffer Ajer’s wayward sliding challenge on Jordan Zemura go unpunished. Bramall took charge in the league for just the second time and his move to stick with his original on-field decision of no penalty was met with clear derision by the Cherries.