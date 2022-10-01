Britton’s season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton’s season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Britton was removed after throwing a tiebreaking wild pitch in Friday’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore. The two-time All-Star had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 8, 2021, and returned to pitch for the Yankees this Sept. 24, 28 and Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.