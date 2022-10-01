Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns to lead Texas to a 38-20 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Two of those scoring throws went to Xavier Worthy. Worthy even threw one of his own on a trick play pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders. Card finished with 303 yards passing and Texas avoided its first 0-2 start in the Big 12 since 2016 as the Longhorns head into next week’s rivalry matchup with Oklahoma. The Longhorns defense also shut down West Virginia’s powerful run game and held the Mountaineers to 61 yards rushing.

