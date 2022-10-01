Cincinnati opens AAC defense with 31-21 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati added two other scores on fourth down and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats opened league play with a 31-21 victory over Tulsa. Bryant’s 61-yard pass to a wide-open Tyler Scott gave Cincinnati a 14-7 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and the Bearcats led the rest of the way in winning their fourth straight. Cincinnati intercepted Davis Brin twice, had 11 sacks and held the Golden Hurricane to 36 yards rushing. Tulsa’s Davis Brin threw for 237 yards, going over 5,000 for his career.

