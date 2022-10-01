CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Douglas Costa scored the game-tying goal for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake. The Galaxy moved to 13-12-8 and RSL is 11-11-11.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.