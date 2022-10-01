Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4. Cody Bellinger had three hits and two RBIs for the NL West champions, who are 110-48 after overcoming a three-run deficit with the help of six free passes in the seventh inning. Honus Wagner and the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates were the previous NL club to win 110 games. The last big league team to accomplish the feat was the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who won 116.

