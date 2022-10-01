Dortmund loses in Cologne 3-2 and misses chance to go top

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has failed to capitalize on Bundesliga leader Union Berlin’s first defeat after conceding a one-goal lead and losing to Cologne 3-2. Eintracht Frankfurt has defeated Union 2-0 at home and ended the last unbeaten team’s record in the league. But Urs Fischer’s side remains top for the third round straight. Freiburg is second after a 2-1 win at home over Mainz. Leipzig has spoiled Thomas Letsch’s debut as Bochum coach by running up a 4-0 win. Yannick Gerhardt has scored in injury time to give Wolfsburg a 3-2 win over Stuttgart.

