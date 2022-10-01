Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a 55-24 rout of No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by Jamoi Hodge. The TCU linebacker was ejected for targeting. Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off in the fourth quarter after being immobilized on a stretcher.

