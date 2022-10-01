Dunniway, Skattebo lead Sacramento St. past Cal Poly 49-21

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes, Cameron Skattebo scored three TDs, and Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 49-21 for the Hornets seventh consecutive road win. The Hornets, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, have not yet trailed in a game this season and have won 12 regular-season games in a row, dating to last season. Dunniway completed 16 of 22 passes for 246 yards with an interception and Skattebo ran 10 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns and his 16-yard touchdown reception gave the Hornets a 21-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the second quarter. Spencer Brasch completed 27 of 46 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Cal Poly (1-3, 0-1).

