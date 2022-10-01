Florida A&M rolls to 34-7 win over Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on the opening possession of the game for Florida A&M (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2) pulled even late in the first quarter when Jamari Jones fired an 83-yard scoring strike to Cobie Bates. It was all Rattlers from there.

