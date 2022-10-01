Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Palace and came off the bench and curled home a shot from the edge of the area in the 90th minute. It handed Graham Potter victory in his first league match in charge of Chelsea. Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for Palace after seven minutes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized with a neat finish late in the first half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.