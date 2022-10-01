Haase’s 3 hits, including HR, helps Tigers beat Twins, 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase had three hits including a home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. The Tigers have won seven of eight, while the Twins will have to win their final four games to finish with a .500 record. With the score tied at 2 in the sixth, Javier Báez was hit by a Ronny Henriquez pitch and moved to second on a fly ball. Harold Castro grounded to first baseman Luis Arraez, but he missed Henriquez with his throw, allowing Báez to score the go-ahead run.

