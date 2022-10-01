Hampton scores in 2nd overtime, Elon beats Richmond 30-27

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for a 11-yard touchdown in the second overtime and Elon beat Richmond 30-27. Elon kicker Skyler Davis forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in regulation. Then Elon scored on the first play of overtime when Matthew McKay threw it across the field to a wide open Johncarlos Miller II. Richmond answered with a 19-yard score from Reece Udinski to Jakob Herres. Jake Larson put Richmond ahead in the second overtime with a 47-yard field goal before Hampton’s run up the middle. McKay passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns for Elon (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Hampton rushed 15 times for 93 yards and a score. Bryson Daughtry caught four passes for 134 yards and a TD.

