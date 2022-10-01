Hartman, No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21. Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Travis connected with Mycah Pittman on touchdown receptions of 18 and six yards as the Seminoles opened both halves with TD drives. Travis completed 23 of 35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.