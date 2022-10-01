James Madison overpowers Texas State to remain undefeated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Latrele Palmer ran for three touchdowns and FBS-newcomer James Madison remained undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Texas State. Palmer had 27 carries for 106 yards and the Dukes got 257 passing yards from Todd Centeio. Their leading receiver was Kris Thornton with 97 yards on four receptions. James Madison held the Bobcats to 246 yards, 11 first downs and 2-of-12 third-down efficiency. In contrast, the JMU offense had 460 yards, 22 first downs and was 6 of 13 on third down. After JMU led 19-0 at halftime Palmer added his three touchdown runs — 1, 4, and 1 yard — in the second half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.